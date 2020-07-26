India's Gurugram court summons Alibaba group & it's co-founder Jack Ma on ex-employee's complaint

Jul 26, 2020, 02.40 PM(IST)
An Indian court has summoned Alibaba and its co-founder, Jack Ma, in a case in which a former employee of India says that after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps, he was wrongfully fired.