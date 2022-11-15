India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant speaks to WION in Bali

Amid Russia, West divide, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant sees New Delhi's role one of an "honest broker". The remarks come even as the divide that emerged after Russia Ukraine conflict threatens global stability & rise of a new cold war. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Bali, Indonesia, Kant said, "our job will be to be an honest broker to everybody, do the balancing act on every single issue, and ensure consensus on all issues." India takes over the presidency of the grouping from first December. This is the first time India will be the president of the grouping which began its annual summit level meetings after 2008 financial crisis.