'India's G20 Presidency elevates role of 'Global South' in World affairs,' says Russian Ambassador

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
In a resounding show of support, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov has lauded India's impending G20 Presidency as a pivotal milestone in the current year. Alipov affirmed, "We have been very closely engaged with the Indian presidency and with member countries on the agenda that India has proposed." He stressed Russia's firm endorsement of India's priorities and expressed enthusiasm for its emphasis on bolstering the global south's role in world affairs. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Alipov underlined Russia's backing of the initiative to grant full-time membership to the African Union within the G20. He articulated, "We have supported the initiative to make the African Union a full-time member of the G20."

