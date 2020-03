Amid coronavirus outbreak, many Indians are stranded in Italy. While speaking on the issue external affair minister S Jaishankar responded in Lok Sabha. He says, ''Bhagwant Mann ji raised the issue of 30 students of Punjab who are stuck at Italy airport. I would like to tell you that there aren't only 30 students, there are many more from different parts of the country. I need to find a way of helping them & bringing them back.''