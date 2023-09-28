India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar lands in Washington, set to meet Blinken

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, arrived in Washington, DC, from New York on Wednesday (local time). During his visit, he has a series of meetings planned, including discussions with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, White House officials, members of the US administration, business leaders, and representatives from think tanks.

