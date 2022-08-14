India's flag with horizontal stripes first hoisted in Kolkata

Aug 14, 2022
India is set to celebrate its 75th independence day tomorrow. The theme for this year's celebration is 'Nation First, Always First'. To commemorate the occasion, the Indian government has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
