India's first UPI-ATM unveiled for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Hitachi Payment Services launched the UPI-ATM, in association with the National Payments Corporation of India, on Tuesday, during the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. The new platform is claimed to offer secure cardless cash withdrawals.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos