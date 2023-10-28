India's economic corridor hits roadblock

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Is the India-middle East economic corridor under threat due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war? U.S. President Joe Biden's recent statement sparked speculations that Hamas' October 7 attack could be linked to it. But the white house has now issued a clarification on his statement. We spoke to foreign policy expert Hasan T. Alhasan from Bahrain for more perspective.

