India's EAM speaks to WION, says 'India providing equipment to Sri Lanka, Maldives & Mauritius'

India's External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that world "values" India's contributions in the Indian Ocean region. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Perth, on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean conference, he said, 'expectation is that India would make a greater contribution, frankly, from our own perspective, you know, our interests today are are so much greater and so much of our trade, for example, goes through the Red Sea." He pointed to the India's "strong shipping presence in that whole western Indian Ocean area". He also spoke on India Australia relationship, and how it has been strengthened under Modi Govt.