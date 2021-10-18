India's EAM S Jaishankar visits Israel for high-level engagement with Naftali Bennett government

Oct 18, 2021, 10:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's EAM S Jaishankar is in Israel for the first high-level engagement with the Naftali Bennett government. In focus is a quadrilateral meet between the US, India, Israel and the UAE. Watch this report for more.
