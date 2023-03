The defence export in the country as per latest data has crossed Rs 13000 crores or $1.5 billion. The data states total defence export value stands at Rs. 13,399 crores as of 6 March, 2023. For 2021-22, the data stood at Rs. 12,815 crores while for 2020-21 it was Rs 8,435 crores. India presently exports defence supplies to over 80 countries.