India's Chandrayaan-3 takes off

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone on July 14 with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, its ambitious third lunar mission, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The satellite successfully separated into orbit, marking a major accomplishment in the journey towards reaching the moon. If India achieves a successful 'soft' landing on the lunar surface, it will become the fourth country to accomplish this feat, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. On The India Story, Vikram Chandra explores the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the future of India's space program with Dr. Madhavan Nair, Former Chairman of ISRO, and Dr. Ajey Lele, Senior Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).