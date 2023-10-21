India's apex court refuses to legalise same-sex marriage

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
India's Supreme Court has turned down a plea to legalise same-sex marriage, saying that is the prerogative of the legislature. The apex court has however acknowledged that marriages cannot depend on sexual orientation. It asked the government to form a committee to address the concerns of queer couples.

