India's Apex Court: All women, married or unmarried, will have the right to safe and legal abortion

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
All women, married or unmarried, will have the right to safe and legal abortion - A historic ruling by the Supreme Court of India. Provisions of India’s abortion law now includes the word "partner" instead of "husband".
