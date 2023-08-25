India's Aditya-L1 spacecraft placed in Sriharikota Spaceport

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
After the momentous success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for its next mission. After achieving a soft landing near the South Pole of the Moon the next destination for India's space agency is the sun. Watch this interview with Former ISRO Scientist Manish Purohit to know more.

