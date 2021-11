Indian women's national football team is all set for their historic game against Brazil, here's what the players have to say! The Indian team will play in a four-nation international tournament in Manaus, Brazil and this is the first time that any senior Indian football team will play against Brazil. During their tour, the Indian team will lock horns with Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela in their three matches. The matches are part of the preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.