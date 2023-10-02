Indian Whiskey Indri named best in the world | Musk slams Trudeau | Trending on WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Indian-made whiskey called Indri has one the best in short double gold titles at the 2023 Whiskeys of the World Award. With this, the Indian brand defeated hundreds of international brands including scotch bourbon Canadian, Australian and British single malts now the Indian brand was launched in 2021 from the Piccadilly Distilleries in Indri in the Northern State of Haryana in India.

