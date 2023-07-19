Indian Tourists Wanted, Spain In Focus, Versailles turns 400

With people showing a greater interest in touring globally, more countries are trying to attract passionate travellers, especially from India. We bring you the top tourist destinations with special perks to make your travel experience more accessible, from visa-on-arrival to no-visa facilities! Also, find places you can visit in India beyond the beaten path to explore less travelled roads, like Ooty and Darjeeling. Next come to Egypt with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, landed in the country for his first state visit to the country during the last weekend of June. His itinerary included a tour of the Great Pyramid of Giza and a visit to the Al-Hakim mosque. Check out a thrilling paramotor event that gave passionate pilots a bird's eye view of the majestic pyramids of Giza. In another part of Cairo, the beautiful al-Zahir Baybars mosque recently opened after being closed for 200 years, offering a visual treat to visitors. After spending some time in Cairo, look at our special feature on Spain, with its beautiful churches, unique architectural marvels, and iconic beaches. Also featured are the latest stories about an intriguing Pablo Picasso-themed exhibition and a restaurant-turned-culinary museum. That you just can't miss. Next, we fly to the iconic Versailles Palace in France, where the private quarters of Queen Mary Antoinette recently opened to the public. Full of gilded furniture and classic design features, the Queen's rooms will take you back many centuries and give you a peek into her royal life. Finally, come with us to the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in the Indian state of Odisha, where thousands of devotes pulled majestic chariots of Hindu gods and goddesses to seek their blessings. A visual spectacle, this sacred festival was celebrated with much enthusiasm.