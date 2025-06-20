LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 16:26 IST
Indian student Tanya Tyagi dies in Canada, family seeks help to bring back her body
An Indian student Tanya Tyagi who was pursuing her masters in Canada has passed away. The consulate general of India has confirmed her death in Vancouver. Watch to know more on this!

