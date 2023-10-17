Indian startup makes gadget for visually impaired, enables reading of PDF & worksheets

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
An Indian startup site has introduced a wearable gadget for visually impaired people. The company describes this AI-based gadget using as something that will change the lives of visually challenged people at an affordable cost.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos