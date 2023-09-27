Indian PM witnesses the captivating Aquatic Gallery in Gujarat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The Gujarat Science City in India is home to the country's largest public aquarium and houses different species of sharks from across the world we shocked populations around the world rapidly declining. Prime Minister Modi took a walk in the 28-meter tunnel to spread public awareness of the issue of aquatic conservation.

