Indian PM Narendra Modi's US visit begins, big bilaterals and QUAD summit lined up | WION-USA Direct

Sep 24, 2021, 02:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The marathon schedule has begun after the back-to-back meetings with the global CEOs, the Indian PM Modi is all set for the big bilateral meets ahead, here's a list of his significant meets.
