Indian PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

Dec 10, 2020, 03.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 10, 2020) laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in the national capital. He also performed the ''Bhoomi Pujan'' ceremony for the new Parliament House building.
