Indian PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba hold bilateral talks at Lumbini

Published: May 16, 2022, 08:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Monday held bilateral talks in Lumbini after laying the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage.
