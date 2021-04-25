Indian PM Modi's addresses the nation in 76th 'Mann Ki Baat' amid COVID-19 surge

Apr 25, 2021, 12:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, said the Centre is standing beside the state governments to help them get through the second wave of the coronavirus.
