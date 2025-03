March 26th is a significant day for Bangladesh as it marks the country's independence from Pakistan in the year 1971. And commemorating this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded his counterpart, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, that the spirit of the Liberation War continues to be the guiding light for New Delhi's relations with Dhaka. In a rather stirring letter addressed to Yunus, Prime Minister Modi has underscored the shared history between New Delhi and Dhaka, calling on Yunus to strengthen bilateral ties based on mutual sensitivity.