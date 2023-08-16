videos
Indian PM Modi welcomes his 'good friend Tulsi Bhai'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 16, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
World Health Organization director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in India. Ghebreyesus is here to attend the WHO Global Summit and he received quite a welcome.
