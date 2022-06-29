Indian PM Modi Meets UAE President MBZ, both underline ties

Published: Jun 29, 2022, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met UAE’s newly-appointed President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen ties.
