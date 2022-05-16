Indian PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba in Lumbini

Published: May 16, 2022, 06:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Lumbini. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen ongoing cooperation and develop new areas in the multifaceted bilateral partnership.
Read in App