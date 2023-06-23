Indian PM Modi and US President Biden stress democracy, minority rights in joint press conference
After the much-awaited bilateral meeting, prime minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden addressed the Press from the White House. During the question hour, Prime Minister Modi was asked what steps is this government willing to take to improve the rights of minorities across India in response he emphasized the importance of democracy in India and that the way democracy runs is in the DNA of both India and the US. Former US President Barack Obama speaking to CNN raised concerns over ethnic minorities in India.