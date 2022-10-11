Indian Petroleum minister: Will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

Published: Oct 11, 2022, 10:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India maintains a healthy dialogue with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, said Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
