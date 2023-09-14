Indian Parliament's special session: Modi government calls an all-party meeting

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Prahalad Joshi, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has called an all-party meeting on September 17. The meeting is organised a day before the much-awaited special session of the Parliament. Watch this video for all details.

