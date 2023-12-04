videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Indian Parliament Winter Session 2023 : Spotlight on three criminal justice bill
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 04, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
With all eyes on India's Winter session of Parliament, the spotlight was on three criminal justice bills in focus. They were the IPC, CrPc and the Evidence Act.
trending now
Indonesia: 12 climbers missing, 3 survivors rescued after volcanic eruption at Mount Marapi
Indian Parliament Winter Session 2023: 21 bills likely to be discussed
Iranian hackers target Israeli tech used by several US water facilities
Indian Parliament Winter Session 2023 : Spotlight on three criminal justice bill
Man arrested for killing German tourist in Paris, attacker assaulted two others
recommended videos
India: Red alert in 10 districts, thousands evacuate as Cyclone Michaung nears
Indian troops in Maldives to leave: President Muizzu
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military says it's expanding operations in Gaza strip
Israel-Hamas war: Gal Gadot lashes out, slams silence over report of sexual violence
Israel-Hamas war: Israel expanding ground offensive in Gaza | In-Live discussion
recommended videos
India: Red alert in 10 districts, thousands evacuate as Cyclone Michaung nears
Indian troops in Maldives to leave: President Muizzu
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military says it's expanding operations in Gaza strip
Israel-Hamas war: Gal Gadot lashes out, slams silence over report of sexual violence