Indian Parliament Special Session: PM Modi talks about terror attack on Parliament

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Amid a lot of buzz, the ‘special’ session of Parliament has kicked off today, September 18. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the house. PM Modi speaks about the terror attack on the Parliament. "This was not an attack on a building. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy, on our living soul. The country can never forget that incident. I also bow before those who took bullets to their chest to protect the Parliament and all its members, while fighting the terrorists," PM Modi said.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos