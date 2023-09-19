Indian Parliament Special Session: New Parliament to hold its first sitting

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
India's new Parliament building in New Delhi was unveiled in May this year and today the first Parliament sitting will be held in the new building. This is within the special session of the parliament which is currently underway. The special session was announced by the ruling government this last month without disclosing much details on the agenda.

