Indian Parliament Special Session: New Parliament building to hold its first session

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
India's new Parliament building in New Delhi was unveiled in May this year and today the first Parliament sitting will be held in the new building. A special session of the parliament is currently underway the special session was announced by the the ruling government last month without disclosing much detail on the agenda.

