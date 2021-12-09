Indian Parliament pays homage to India's 1st CDS & 12 others who lost their lives in chopper crash

Dec 09, 2021, 05:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in both houses of the Indian Parliament and gave details about the tragic helicopter crash in South India where India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives.
