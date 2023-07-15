Indian Navy Captain Raghu Nair in an exclusive conversation with WION | In Depth Analysis

Given that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebrations in France, the Indian Security Forces had the opportunity to show off their strength. The naval forces were represented by the INS Chennai, which is actually stationed in France from July 12 to July 16 and was designed and built domestically. Watch WION's principal diplomatic correspondent Siddhant Sibbal in an exclusive conversation with commanding officer INS Chennai Raghu Nair.