Indian Navy and Maritime security in the Red Sea

After a rising attacks and Resurgence in piracy attempts India has deployed at least a dozen warships east of the Red Sea to provide security to the merchant vessels. A missile attack by Houthi rebels on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday killed three of its crew members and forced survivors to abandon the Vessel. It was the first fatal strike in a campaign of assaults by the Iranian backed group over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Watch to know more!