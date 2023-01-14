Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa speaks to WION

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa spoke to WION during the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali's India visit. The President was on a week-long India visit which he started from Indore. In Indore he attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Speaking exclusively with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, pointed to the energy cooperation between the 2 countries. He said India last year took consignments of oil from the South American country, one by a Consortium by HPCL and another by Indian Oil Cooperation. Dr. K. J. Srinivasa belongs to the 2002 batch of India Foreign Service. He has worked in different capacities in the Indian Diplomatic Missions in Madrid (Spain) and Lima (Peru).