Indian govt seeks to halt RIL's plan to sell stake to Aramco

Dec 21, 2019, 05.15 PM(IST)
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may have to disclose its assets before it can freeze plans to sell 20% stake in its refining and petrochemicals business to Saudi Aramco. #SaudiAramco #RelianceIndustries #MukeshAmbani #WION