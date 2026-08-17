/Indian Govt plans two-hour response to misinformation, QRTS to flag misleading posts

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 17:31 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 17:31 IST
Government departments are setting up Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to tackle misinformation on social media, with officials aiming for a response within just two hours of spotting fake or misleading content. Departments like power, agriculture, and commerce have already formed their teams, which will monitor digital platforms for content that's factually incorrect, manipulated, or taken out of context, and coordinate with the PIB's fact-check unit.