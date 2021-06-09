Indian govt ditches most popular drugs in new COVID-19 treatment plan

Jun 09, 2021, 08:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's health ministry has revamped the prescribed treatment for COVID-19 patients. According to the new guidelines, the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, antiviral favipiravir, doxycycline, zinc, and vitamins have been completely scraped off.
