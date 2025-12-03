/Indian Government Says No Plan to Merge Dearness Allowance With Basic Pay

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 11:02 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 11:02 IST
The Indian government has shared a fresh update on the 8th pay commission, and it answers a big question that government employees have been waiting on. The government, in a written reply to parliament, has made it clear that it is not considering any proposal to merge dearness allowance with basic pay. This update comes right after the terms of reference for the new pay panel were cleared. So why is the government ruling out a da merger for now?