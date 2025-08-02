Published: Aug 02, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 12:59 IST
Indian Government dismisses reports of halting Russian oil, India's national priority first
India is facing renewed uncertainty in its trade negotiations with the United States following Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian goods, plus an unspecified penalty linked to India’s energy and defense ties with Russia. While India remains committed to securing a balanced and fair bilateral deal, officials stress that rushing into a lopsided agreement is not an option.