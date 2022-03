Anirban Lahiri has been the sole campaigner for India on the ultra-competitive PGA tour for close to a decade now. Lahiri came close to achieving his maiden tour title at the weather-affected Players Championship, leading the tournament midway before finishing second behind Australia's Cameron Smith. Lahiri looked back on his performance in a conversation with WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo and credited his mental training for being able to stay in the hunt right till the very end.