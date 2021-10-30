Indian Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla speaks about PM Modi's visit to Italy

Oct 30, 2021, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a flurry of meetings with world leaders at the sidelines of G20 summit. Listen in to Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Foreign Secy speak about PM Modi's visit to Italy.
