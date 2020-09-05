Indian FS reacts on LAC Standoff, says China standoff is most serious challenge

Sep 05, 2020, 12.30 PM(IST)
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla reacted on the ongoing tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He said it is the “most serious challenge” and similar to what both sides faced in 1962.