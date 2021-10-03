Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla visits Sri Lanka

Oct 03, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla is in Sri Lanka for a crucial four-day visit. Shringla visited the WW2-era oil taker farm in Trincomalee. The key focus of the meeting is to boost the economic and people-to-people ties.
