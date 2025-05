Indian forces are responding after Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the 11th straight day in Jammu and Kashmir today. As per the Indian Army, Pakistan resorted to firing across the Line of Control in various sectors. The violation has drawn a strong and effective response from the Indian Army, and this marks the 11th consecutive day of cross-border firing and ceasefire violations amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the April 22nd terror attacks in Pahalgam.